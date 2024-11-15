Transformer

New OpenAI emails reveal a long history of mistrust
Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever had questions about Sam Altman's intentions as early as 2017
  
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 15
Scaling slowdown? | EU code of practice | New Gemini
  
Shakeel Hashim
Yet another AI safety researcher has left OpenAI
Richard Ngo resigned today, saying it has become "harder for me to trust that my work here would benefit the world"
  
Shakeel Hashim
Meta’s AI ‘safeguards’ are an elaborate fiction
Meta cannot prevent misuse, despite what it might pretend
  
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 8
Schumer framework’s “dead” | Cruz will chair Senate Commerce | Kratsios is back
  
Shakeel Hashim
Why AI companies are eyeing the Middle East
And what the US government is doing about it
  
Lynette Bye
What Trump means for AI safety
A repeal of last year's executive order, for one thing
  
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 1
The Chinese military weaponises Meta's AI, Anthropic outlines its policy views, and AI sales keep soaring.
  
Shakeel Hashim

October 2024

