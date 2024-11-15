Subscribe
New OpenAI emails reveal a long history of mistrust
Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever had questions about Sam Altman's intentions as early as 2017
Nov 15
•
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 15
Scaling slowdown? | EU code of practice | New Gemini
Nov 15
•
Shakeel Hashim
Yet another AI safety researcher has left OpenAI
Richard Ngo resigned today, saying it has become "harder for me to trust that my work here would benefit the world"
Nov 14
•
Shakeel Hashim
Meta’s AI ‘safeguards’ are an elaborate fiction
Meta cannot prevent misuse, despite what it might pretend
Nov 13
•
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 8
Schumer framework’s “dead” | Cruz will chair Senate Commerce | Kratsios is back
Nov 8
•
Shakeel Hashim
Why AI companies are eyeing the Middle East
And what the US government is doing about it
Nov 7
•
Lynette Bye
What Trump means for AI safety
A repeal of last year's executive order, for one thing
Nov 6
•
Shakeel Hashim
Transformer Weekly — Nov 1
The Chinese military weaponises Meta's AI, Anthropic outlines its policy views, and AI sales keep soaring.
Nov 1
•
Shakeel Hashim
October 2024
Anthropic has hired an 'AI welfare' researcher
Kyle Fish joined the company last month to explore whether we might have moral obligations to AI systems
Oct 31
•
Shakeel Hashim
It’s time to take AI welfare seriously
A new report argues that AI systems could soon deserve moral consideration
Oct 31
•
Shakeel Hashim
Abandon compute thresholds at your peril
They are the best tool we have to reduce the burden of AI regulation
Oct 24
•
Shakeel Hashim
Is OpenAI being fair to its non-profit?
Experts fear OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit might not adequately compensate its charitable arm
Oct 21
•
Lynette Bye
