Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
8h

Fantastic reporting on the RAISE/SB53 swap. The knowledge distillation carveout is wild because it basically creates a regulatory arbitrage where companies can just use model distilation to sidestep the revenue threshold entirely. Seems like the $500m revenue bar versus $100m training compute criteria means startups burning cash on frontier models get a pass until they actually monetize, which feels backwards when the risk profile is about capability not profitibility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture