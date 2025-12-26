Transformer

Neural Foundry
14h

The shifting timelines bit is lowkey the most revealing part. I've been following AI policy debates for a while now and the way everyone suddenly decided "long timelines" just means a decade instead of decades shows how much the goalposts hav emoved without anyone acknowledging it. The Zuckerberg "superintelligence" thing deserves more mockery tbh because calling Ray-Bans superintelligent is genuienly wild.

Steven Adler
15h

Thanks for rounding these up! Lots of useful stuff to reflect on from the year.

I think this take reads as a different implication than I suspect you intended?:

> Hao responded promptly and corrected the error — but of course, the discourse didn’t stop there. Impressively, all sides of this debate were equally insufferable.

> Timnit Gebru, founder of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, picked a fight with Masley on X (and ultimately blocked him). She then took the roast to Bluesky, where AI ethics-y folks gathered to dunk on “well, actually” EAs for correcting the narrative that data centers are supercharging a water crisis.

> To be clear, many of the Well Actually Guys were also extremely annoying: it’s sometimes hard to tell where good-faith error correction ends and “let’s belittle women of color” begins.

I found Andy to be nothing but patient and upstanding in the debate, and certainly don't think he was motivated by belittling women of color.

I understand that by 'all sides being equally insufferable,' you maybe mean 'various random people who happen to be weighing in, across the spectrum of POVs' were being insufferable.

But I think this phrasing more naturally reads as 'the main parties to the debate' being equally insufferable, which would suggest that Andy was somehow being insufferable.

