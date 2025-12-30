Transformer

Hi, I attended the AI vs. creatives hearing put on by California state legislators last month at Stanford. The creatives brought a rock solid case of course, but the senators and assemblymembers really fawned over the tech companies. Almost as if they had stock in them? And of course they're all really special because...Stanford. But I digress. The elected leaders really seemed to suggest that creatives owe it to the country to give up our work for sake of capitalism. They didn't say it in so many words, but that's is what they meant. I am still appalled. If the US is good at anything, it's watering down robust laws until they are meaningless. Without copyright, there is no democracy.

