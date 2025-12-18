Transformer

The Targeted Victory alumni network running AI lobbying is basically the crypto playbook 2.0, right down to the same personnel and tactics. The $118k spend against Bores in a single week shows how aggresively they're willing to deploy capital to kill state-level regulation before it can spread. I worked adjacent to political consulting and the Build American AI candidate questionnaire is straight from the Stand With Crypto scoring model, which was devastatingly effective at forcing electeds to publicly commit before they understood the full implications. The real story here is preemptive regulatory capture happening at scale while public attention is still fragmented.

