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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
9h

Even the Heritage Foundation is against AI? There may be hope for us yet. Sam Altman was right about AI being unpopular. These AI people live in their own little weirdo bubble, just moving from one AI company to another. I doubt they have any idea how much the public loathes AI. They are going to find out.

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