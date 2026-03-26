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J. A. Siemer's avatar
J. A. Siemer
6h

Excellent article, thank you.

One issue you didn't touch on has been the battles about data centers for the AI industry in the state, which have been raging here. They have been causing a number of problems for residents here, especially in regards to driving up utility costs.

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Max Rieper's avatar
Max Rieper
3h

Great reporting, thanks!

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