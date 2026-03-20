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Alexei Gannon's avatar
Alexei Gannon
10h

It's notable that Bernie Sanders has been on a hot streak of AI Safety advocacy recently. While I'm not sure a data center moratorium is the right way to go, he's also taken seriously the idea of a coordinated pause on capabilities development motivated exactly by concerns of both labor displacement and existential risk from AGI that this framework doesn't take seriously. It is beginning to seem like AI Safety outside of issues like child safety is already polarized, and progressive politics may prove to be natural ally.

https://onethousandmeans.substack.com/p/sanders-sounds-the-alarm-on-ai?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5yex5f

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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
10h

'commercially reasonable' child protections. We live in the time of monsters.

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