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Matt Reardon's avatar
Matt Reardon
7h

The singularity narrative posits that intelligence can design robots (and robot manufacturing processes) that quickly bootstrap to arbitrarily large influence on the physical world. The model presented here seems to ignore that possibility for unclear reasons.

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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
7h

This gives me no hope: "Think of AI optimizing marketing and food purchases for restaurants". Remember all the people who would be involved in that marketing - copywriters, designers, photographers, models potentially. They've all lost their life's work. And now they're going to dig ditches? Fuck all things AI.

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