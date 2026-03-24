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Anna's avatar
Anna
17h

Yelling at Congress? Based. Better than letting politicians kill American tech leadership. If we don’t listen to Jensen, that’s the real problem.

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Lola Eubanks's avatar
Lola Eubanks
17h

Jensen is helping America maintain its global AI leadership and delivering hundreds of billions in value, including massive gains for American 401ks. A successful CEO having direct access to the President is a feature of a pro business administration, not a scandal. Anonymous sources are just upset they no longer control the narrative.

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