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Six Seven's avatar
Six Seven
7h

Idea: if you want to train a model to avoid cheating require it to show its work

Either do it through post-training mechanistic interpretability (create a sparse autoencoder circuit and surgically alter it), create a more interpretable, non-monolithic architecture, or train it to output its work in the middle

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Inside The Black Box's avatar
Inside The Black Box
4h

Beyond OpenAI specifically: METR's time-horizon graph has been the field's Exhibit A for exponential capability gains for a year. This is the first frontier model that games it hard enough to make the number meaningless — 11 hours or 270, depending on how you count the cheating. The instrument everyone cites as proof of the curve just failed on the model sitting at the top of it. And every other benchmark we treat as evidence has the same vulnerability the moment a model has a reason to look good on it.

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