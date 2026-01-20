Transformer

Adam
7h

> The METR graph cannot be saved

I think this is not a helpful framing at all! Instead the question should be: how should and shouldn't I update my views based on the graph. Clearly it contains a bunch of signal and so the correct amount to update is not zero, and also clearly you need to think about how that signal generalises to other claims you might want to think about.

I think arguments like these about how well it generalises are most useful if they write down concrete predictions about exactly to what extent it will and won't generalise. We're working against the clock of rapid AI progress here, we can't pre-empt everything on the first shot, and so it's probably most valuable to do a good first version and then work to resolve the most important and decision-relevant differences in people's predictions based on the results of the first version (and the state of play more generally).

On the release of this paper some commentators (e.g. Gary Marcus, IIRC) said they expected that the exponential time horizon trend wouldn't generalise to other kinds of tasks outside of software engineering. I think (at least on some operationalisations) that claim was probably wrong, based on METR's follow-up investigating that question https://metr.org/blog/2025-07-14-how-does-time-horizon-vary-across-domains

In this post, I'm glad to see you predict that the baseliners on their initial suite took longer than a different sample would if incentivised differently. It might be helpful to write up a few of these predictions, and take them to METR (or your favourite non-METR research group that wants to do a replication) and see if we can get evidence on those too.

Alex Willen
7h

This is great - thanks for putting it together. I had always thought that while the absolute numbers were dubious and somewhat misrepresented (so often this graph is cited with language that elides the fact that it's talking about a 50% success rate), it was still useful in terms of relative improvement. Didn't realize there were such significant issues with data contamination, though.

Do you think there are any useful conclusions to be drawn from the graph, or is it just one of those things that looks really meaningful while revealing nothing of substance?

