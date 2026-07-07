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John Stewart's avatar
John Stewart
12h

Here is a very recent SSRN preprint titled 'Consciousness is all you need'. It argues that conscious functioning is the missing ingredient referred to in the article that enables an 18-year-old to learn to drive or a toddler to navigate an obstacle-strewn room with massively less training than is required by a robot or autonomous vehicle. It claims to develop an information-processing theory of consciousness and uses it to identify how consciousness can be instantiated in AI, paving the way for genuine AGI and beyond. The paper is freely accessible here: https://ssrn.com/abstract=6911039

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Six Seven's avatar
Six Seven
2d

AI can only be a simulation of human intelligence. AGI will be a good simulation of human intelligence, and ASI will be a simulation of a hypothetical human superintelligence.

World models and RL still rely on fitting a (complicated) curve by minimizing cost and maximizing reward functions like LLMs do.

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