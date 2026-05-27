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Inside The Black Box's avatar
Inside The Black Box
12h

If you were an AI lab CEO, which version of this encyclical would you rather get? The one that lectures you about data sovereignty and water consumption, or the one that says no frontier model ships without independent pre-release evaluation? Leo delivered the first one.

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sirthus liminalis's avatar
sirthus liminalis
6h

It's a fair bit of extrapolation to go from the current state to that which you wanted the Pope to address, and it's not clear your view is more correct. Whether we're in the middle of an s-curve or an exponential is an unsettled question and warning about what many might see to be hyperbolic risks could prove to be counterproductive.

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