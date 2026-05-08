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Joe O's avatar
Joe O
17h

China has the correct approach. I have taught students in China and on line for over ten years, and they currently use AI only as tools, not as a replacement for critical thinking. Regarding data centers, I have been told by parents and I think there has been some reporting, that China now generates so much clean energy that they have a surplus on their grid, and the surplus is enough to power AI I think yesterday China announced a new policy that companies could not lay off employees due to AI replacement as well. Interesting times....

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