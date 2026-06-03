Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred's avatar
Fred
7h

The poll-watcher in chief is looking ahead to November and it isn't a good sight. I wonder how shapes AI's pr shaped problem.

Reply
Share
Inside The Black Box's avatar
Inside The Black Box
12h

Eleven days between the killed version and the signed version. 90 days became 30. Safety became cybersecurity. The text gained a clause explicitly barring any mandatory pre-release requirement. The actual language reads more like a guarantee against preflight checks than an implementation of them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture