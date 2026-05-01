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Mark Rogge's avatar
Mark Rogge
1h

Hand-wringing about "informal, improvised licensing regimes" misses the deeper failure: the same vibes-based governance gap exists inside every Fortune 500 right now. CISOs are watching agentic AI systems make authorization decisions with zero enforcement plane underneath — no audit trail, no policy gates, no runtime control. The White House at least had the leverage to make a call on Mythos. Most CISOs don't even have that. EnforceAuth closes the Authorization Gap before Washington has to. Polite AI ≠ Secure AI.

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Abbas Al Mahdi's avatar
Abbas Al Mahdi
2h

Coincidentally, I just published an article that started with asking is it "fair" that only a handful of US tech and finance institutions have access to Claude Mythos, the most capable model yet? Then the question turned into something different by the time I'd worked through it.

The argument: this isn't a fairness problem, it's a legitimacy problem, and the institutions that could address it don't exist.

Curious what you think.

https://abbasmahdi.substack.com/p/the-gated-frontier?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=49d2tb

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