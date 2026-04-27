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Connor Williams's avatar
Connor Williams
12hEdited

Lots of good stuff here, but it falls into a different trap, I think, than the common AI-safety trap of refusing public and political engagement. A lot of the strategies discussed in the article, if scaled up and intertwined with AI safety more deeply, risk turning the fight to stop the AI race into an explicitly politically polarized issue. We need to engage not just the left, but also the right. I'll be writing more about this soon, hopefully in the next week or two, but this is not an impossible task, far from it. Both mass disemployment/perma-UBI with no means to better your own situation through your own hard work, and x-risk itself, are very powerful horrors to especially the populist/MAGA right if framed in their own languages and their own priorities rather than making it seem like just one new piece of a broader lefty-activist omnicause, as well as avoiding falling into certain very avoidable traps. Much more on this and other topics here: https://connorsscratchpad.substack.com/p/strategic-considerations-for-pausing

This is especially true given the current administration. A purely lefty movement is not going to move a right wing administration. In my linked essay above I talked about how the mass MAGA participation in the pushback against Mike Lee's land sale efforts was crucial.

Geoffrey Miller has also written on this, on X and elsewhere, much more eloquently than myself.

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Matthew Milone's avatar
Matthew Milone
10hEdited

This op-ed has several problems that stem from either a conflation between AI safety and AI governance (the latter of which is much broader), or a failure to take existential AI risks seriously.

The section "Who's Missing" contains both of these mistakes. For example, the second paragraph implies that unemployed people deserve more representation within AI safety advocacy. Why? I understand that gen-AI screwed up the job market, but that's not a *safety* problem; it's a governance problem.

The section also recommends "centering the most impacted", but that doesn't make sense as a response to an extinction threat, which maximally impacts everyone. This universality also applies to lesser concerns, including unemployment. The ILO report claims that >70% of jobs have no exposure to automation, but that's ridiculous to anyone who takes ASI seriously. AI is coming for everyone's job, regardless of one's race or sex. (Tangential observation: the ILO report's so-called "global" data excludes the U.S.A., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.)

Contrary to a different part of the op-ed, loss-of-control and gradual disempowerment are not extensions of power concentration, and loss-of-control certainly isn't a an extension of job displacement. A loss-of-control scenario involves an AI acting against its overseers. This is another conflation between AI safety and AI governance.

https://securityandtechnology.org/virtual-library/report/ai-loss-of-control-risk-indications-warning/

Regarding the critique that AI safety advocacy relies on overly theoretical arguments: that may have been true two years ago, when the survey was taken, but it's not true anymore. Both Anthropic and independent organizations, such as Redwood Research, have concretely demonstrated the problems that early AI safety researchers warned about.

https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/b8eeCGe3FWzHKbePF/agentic-misalignment-how-llms-could-be-insider-threats-1

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