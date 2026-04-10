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Baffled Reader's avatar
Baffled Reader
13h

Pete Hegseth will not admit he was wrong. But he might graciously allow Anthropic's return, hoping it slips by without drawing Trump’s attention.

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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
17h

Does anyone believe Open AI's promises or guarantees? They're all liars. They get that from the top, their king - Trump. When he fails, I hope to god they do too.

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