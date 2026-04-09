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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
2h

Let's hope the vast majority of these lawmakers and politicians get voted out in the midterms. Tying themselves to AI might still be ok for now, but looking forward, pretty sure it will be the death of their political careers. As it should be.

Those poor low level government workers that have to fix all the AI bullshit generated by their bosses. I feel sorry for them.

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