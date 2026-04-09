Transformer is hiring a head of audience.

AI policy is moving faster than any government, company, or newsroom can keep up with. Transformer exists to cover it with the depth and urgency it demands — and our audience is growing fast.

We need someone to take charge of how we reach readers and make sure the people who need this journalism are actually getting it, in the format and on the platform that works best for them.

This is a senior role at a growing startup. You’ll own our growth strategy, shape how we present our journalism, and have a real say in where Transformer goes next.

The role

Position: Head of Audience, Transformer

Salary: £62,000–£78,000 for UK candidates; $92,000-$128,000 for US candidates, based on experience and seniority. For exceptional candidates, we’ll consider higher compensation.

Location: London or UK strongly preferred. Remote candidates able to work GMT or ET hours will be considered.

Reports to: Shakeel Hashim (Editor-in-Chief)

Start date: Summer 2026

Application deadline: Apply here by end of day Sunday April 26 (midnight ET).

About Transformer

Transformer is a publication about the power and politics of transformative AI.

Through reporting, analysis and opinion, we aim to help readers understand what’s happening in AI and why it matters. We provide decision makers with the information and insight needed to anticipate and steer the impacts of transformative AI.

Since our relaunch last September, we’ve grown to over 11,000 subscribers, with a particular expansion in DC. We’re now a four-person newsroom, and looking to add our first non-editorial role to help us achieve our goals of 20,000+ subscribers by the end of the year.

Transformer is an editorially-independent project of the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. You can read more about our ethics and standards policies here.

About the role

In this role, you will:

Develop and own Transformer’s growth strategy. Develop a cross-platform strategy for reaching new audiences — and then execute it. You’ll set targets, track progress against them, and iterate based on what you learn.

Run all of Transformer’s off-platform presence — writing and scheduling posts across social media, revamping our onboarding and referral programs, and writing advertising copy. You’ll develop a distinctive voice for Transformer on each platform and understand how to adapt as those platforms change.

Be deeply embedded in our analytics. You’ll draw on our existing analytics platforms for insight, and build or source additional tools we need. You’ll run experiments and translate what you find into concrete editorial and distribution decisions.

Help shape how Transformer presents its journalism to ensure it reaches the right people. That means working with reporters and editors on headlines, framing, and packaging — and potentially developing new audio or video formats.

Manage our paid acquisition campaigns, looking after our ongoing LinkedIn campaigns and exploring whether to expand them to other platforms.

Contribute to Transformer’s overall strategy, including decisions about new coverage areas, products, and formats.

Depending on the strategy you come up with, you may also:

Develop partnerships with other outlets to build on our coverage and expand our reach.

Pursue earned media opportunities for Transformer staff — getting our reporters on radio, TV, podcasts, and panels.

Turn our audience into a passionate community, trialing events, referral incentives, and other avenues to increase audience loyalty and engagement.

What we’re looking for

At least three years of experience in audience development, growth, or distribution — and ideally five years of experience. Prior experience in journalism is strongly desirable; if your background is in another field, you should understand the demands of accuracy, editorial judgment, and the rhythm of a newsroom.

You are obsessive about growth. You’re constantly looking for ways to expand journalism’s reach and have innovative ideas for how to do so. You’re a deep strategic thinker, enjoy evaluating what’s actually working, and constantly iterate and look for the next thing to try.

You are entrepreneurial. You’re excited about building something new and willing to take initiative without being asked. You see joining Transformer at this early stage as an opportunity, and will take advantage of the flexibility that brings.

You’re an excellent writer who can produce concise, clean, accurate copy across platforms and styles — social posts, advertising copy, newsletter promos, headlines. You understand how what works on LinkedIn differs from what works on X, and how that keeps changing.

You have real analytics chops. You’re adept at reading dashboards, can design experiments to answer the questions that matter, and can turn what you learn into editorial and distribution decisions. You’re able to spot gaps in the data — and are excited about building tools to fill them.

You understand the AI landscape and the different audiences Transformer serves. You don’t need to be a policy expert, but you should know the key players and the big debates, and be able to look ahead to anticipate what issues will drive audience interest.

You’re driven by Transformer’s mission: you take the possibility of transformative AI seriously, and want to help decision-makers anticipate and steer its impacts.

Experience with video or audio is a plus, but not essential.

Salary and location

We’ll offer a salary of £62,000–£78,000 for UK candidates; $92,000-$128,000 for US candidates, based on experience and seniority. For exceptional candidates, we’ll consider higher compensation.

Our benefits include:

33 days of annual leave in total (including national holidays)

16 weeks of paid parental leave, increasing to 24 weeks after 3 years of service

$5,000 per year in professional development funding

Up to 5% employer contribution towards a standard pension/401(k)

For employees based in the US: Platinum health, dental, and vision plans, with 95% of premiums paid for by Tarbell

Flexible working hours

Productive, collaborative offices in London and San Francisco

We prefer candidates based in London and will require such candidates to work 2 days/week from our office space. Remote candidates based elsewhere in the UK, or on the US East Coast and willing to work on a UK-aligned schedule, will also be considered. We are able to sponsor UK work visas for this role.

Please inquire with recruitment@tarbellcenter.org if questions or concerns regarding compensation or benefits might affect your decision to apply.

How to apply

Round 1 — Application form

Fill out our application form here by end of day Sunday April 26 (midnight ET).

You’ll be asked to provide:

Your CV

A cover letter explaining why you want this role and what you’d bring to Transformer

Example social media posts you’ve written or would write for Transformer across two different platforms

A brief explanation of your approach to audience analytics

A short response on what you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for growing Transformer’s audience

If you have any questions about the role, please contact shakeel@transformernews.ai.

Round 2 — Compensated work task

Shortlisted candidates will complete a paid work task (compensated at £45/hour, expected to take 2–4 hours).

Round 3 — Interviews

Final-round candidates will interview with Transformer leadership.

Tarbell is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We do not discriminate against qualified employees or applicants based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, sexual preference, marital status, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law or local ordinance.