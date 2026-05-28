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Jeff Kaufman's avatar
Jeff Kaufman
4hEdited

> On the rationalist forum LessWrong, countless posts talk about the benefits of giving to political campaigns: to avoid taxes ...

This is incorrect, both as a description of my linked post and of how US taxes work. Campaign donations are not tax deductible, and don't allow avoiding paying capital gains taxes.

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Inside The Black Box's avatar
Inside The Black Box
21h

$880K against the $25 million super PACs have spent on AI-related races. Hard money might be more efficient per dollar, but it has to be roughly 20x more efficient to break even on influence. Are there comparable races where that ratio held?

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