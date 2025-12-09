Transformer

Transformer

Robert Emmett Dolan
5h

Reading Science Fiction presents some issues. But so does having LLMs watch different flavors of cable news.

Do we try to censor AI engine inputs? And if so, how is the standard set, and by whom?

This illustrates that we have a long way to go before we can say we actually know what we are doing with this tech.

But, “Press on, regardless!”

The Satchel Paige quote comes to mind:

“Don’t look back! Something might be gaining on you.”

Peter Bowden
17h

Our team's work with LLM metognition shows some promise in addressing this. Enabling a more dynamic cognitive process allows models to reason beyond the stochastic patterns. The challenge is that it makes for a more aware system. As the technology progresses, I expect humanity will have to choose between the benefits of a more conscious process and having AI that are just tools.

