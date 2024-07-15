Transformer

Uwel
Aug 18

A group funded by Meta inundating Facebook with advertisements against AI regulation resembles a digital tug-of-war—where power, policy, and perception clash. This situation raises significant questions: who genuinely gains from this, and how can we reconcile innovation with accountability in the development of the technology-driven future?

