Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tristan Camacho's avatar
Tristan Camacho
1d

One thing I really appreciate about Transformer is how you get to the core of a problem in AI and give equal weight to all points of view on it. This article is a great example; another is the article you guys did about how generative AI is challenging the original intention of copyright law. You guys do great reporting.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Brilliant piece laying out the adoption speed problem so clearly. The gap between Amodei's 20% and Goldman's 0.5% really comes down to whether AI keeps improving fast enoughto chase displaced workers into new roles. I've watched this in my own industry where reskilling feels like running on a tredmill that keeps speeding up. If bottlenecks materialize, history probably holds, but if not, we're in uncharted territory.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture