The UK government announced today that the AI Safety Institute is now the AI Security Institute.

From the press release: “This new name will reflect its focus on serious AI risks with security implications , such as how the technology can be used to develop chemical and biological weapons , how it can be used to carry out cyber-attacks , and enable crimes such as fraud and child sexual abuse.”

“The focus of the Institute will be clearer than ever. It will not focus on bias or freedom of speech, but on advancing our understanding of the most serious risks posed by the technology to build up a scientific basis of evidence which will help policymakers to keep the country safe as AI develops.”

AISI chair Ian Hogarth: “It's not just bad actors that might use AI to threaten our security, we continue to take the possibility of risks, like maintaining oversight and control of AGI-like systems seriously.”

Politico notes some other changes: “On its website the institute has now dropped talk of ‘societal impacts’ as a reason for evaluating models, changing it to ‘societal resilience.’ References to the risk of AI creating ‘unequal outcomes’ and ‘harming individual welfare’ have also gone. The institute has also dropped ‘public accountability’ as a reason for evaluating models, changing it to keeping the ‘public safe and secure.’”

Some people have cast this as the UK shifting focus away from tackling the catastrophic and existential risks of AI. I think it’s the opposite: it’s a refocus on catastrophic and existential risks.

More broadly, it reflects the shifting tides of AI policy. When AISI was founded in 2023, there was overwhelming pressure to include discussion of AI bias and ethics in the “AI safety” tent. Remember Kamala Harris’s much-mocked speech at Bletchley?

A year and a bit later, people are realising that this might not have been such a good idea.

This is, obviously, mostly because of the US election: you should primarily read the AISI rebranding as the UK attempting to suck up to Trump.

But this predates Trump. Over the past year, it’s become clear that the conjoining of AI ethics and safety has made it harder to actually make progress on tackling safety issues.

If you actually want to build a broad consensus about how to tackle catastrophic safety issues, you’re best off just tackling those issues, rather than trying to build a one-size-fits-all policy that does everything — leading to Republicans torpedoing the whole package just because they don’t like one part of it.

AI ethics and bias issues are very important. But the sad reality is that they’re politically intractable in the near future. (AI’s impact on the workforce is one exception.) And rather than throw the safety baby out with the bathwater, the UK has sensibly decided to just rebrand that work as “security”, with the hope of making it a bit less politically polarized.