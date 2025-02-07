Speaking of Amodei: that quote comes from an interview with ChinaTalk, which is worth paying attention to for its discussion of US-China AI competition. I don’t agree with a lot of what he said, but it’s a good insight into where his head is at.

“We have to make sure that we’re ahead of China and other authoritarian countries both because I don’t think they would use powerful AI very well and because if we’re not ahead, there’s this racing dynamic — yet somehow we have to also protect against the dangers of AI systems we ourselves build. My guess is the best way to do this, and it may be futile, it may not work out, but my guess is that the best way to do this is with something like export controls. We can create a margin between us and China.”

“The nice thing about the other companies in the West is that there’s a coordination mechanism between them. They can all be brought under the same law … I don’t think that’s possible between the US and China. We’re kind of in a Hobbesian international anarchy. I do think there are opportunities to try to cooperate with China. I’m relatively skeptical of them, but I think we should try … But so far, I’m aware of efforts by the US Government to send a delegation to talk to China about topics related to AI safety. My understanding, again, I obviously wasn’t part of those delegations, is that there wasn’t that much interest from the Chinese side. I hope that changes. I hope there is more interest.”