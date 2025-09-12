Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kai Williams's avatar
Kai Williams
4h

> Human coders competed against AI-assisted teams in a San Francisco hackathon. AI won.

I know you're under tight space constraints, but this feels a little bit misleading? Of the top 6 teams, three were human-only and three were AI. It is true that the winner was AI-assisted, but the results were overall closer than I was expecting. (The second place team was human only).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Transformer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture