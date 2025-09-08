Editorial standards and ethics

This document outlines Transformer’s aims, funding, ethics policies, and editorial standards. It was last updated on September 8, 2025.

Our views

As a publication, Transformer has some core views.

We believe that there is a non-negligible chance that society might be on the cusp of developing transformative AI — tools with unprecedented capabilities that will radically reshape society. We also believe that there is a chance such technology could pose significant societal-scale risks.

We do not claim to know how likely any of this is, or on what timeframe we might expect it to happen. But we do think that the chances of developing such systems in the coming decades are big enough to warrant taking seriously.

Transformer is dedicated to covering AI through that lens. Our aim is to provide decision-makers with the information and analysis needed to help anticipate and steer the impacts of transformative AI.

Beyond those core views, however, we hope to be a home for vibrant debate and discussion. The only correct response to the current state of AI is deep uncertainty. We aim to reflect that uncertainty to our readers by platforming a diverse range of perspectives and opinions.

We also encourage Transformer’s staff members and contributors — who do not agree on everything! — to share their own views. Ultimately, we trust you, our readers, to make up your own minds about what to believe.

Funding and independence

Transformer is a project of the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. Transformer is primarily funded by Open Philanthropy, and Tarbell has a range of other funders (all listed here).

We retain editorial independence from our funders. Our funders do not have any involvement in selecting which stories we write, and do not review or influence the content, conclusions, or framing of Transformer’s reporting. In stories where we report on our funders or interview someone who works there, we will disclose the relationship.

The Tarbell Center is Transformer’s publisher. Transformer retains editorial independence. Transformer’s work is representative solely of the views of Transformer’s reporters and contributors, and does not reflect the views of the Tarbell Center, its other grantees, or its fellows.

We do not, and would never, accept payment from a company to write about them on Transformer. We do not run “paid-for” op-eds. While we will sometimes publish op-eds from representatives of companies, we will always disclose their affiliation in the piece.

Transformer currently does not accept advertising or sponsorship.

Gifts and expenses

We do not accept gifts of more than minimal value (around ~$50) from companies or sources (we might hold onto tote bags or accept a free coffee; we will not accept a fancy dinner or free laptop). This includes travel expenses: we pay for all our own travel and expenses if covering a corporate event.

Disclosures

If a Transformer reporter has a significant conflict of interest (their spouse, for instance, working for an AI company), that reporter will not be allowed to directly cover that company. They may write about the broader industry or the company’s competitors, but we will always disclose the conflict in the article.

These disclosures only apply to romantic or financial relationships: a friendship, for instance, will not be disclosed.

Personal investing

Transformer does not allow its staff to own, or bet on the movements of, individual stocks in companies we cover, or to own AI-related funds. We do allow staff members to own broader index funds.

Freelance reporters are not subject to the same rules, but are required to disclose any potential conflicts to their editor, who may decide to include a disclosure in the article.

Corrections and updates

While we always strive for accuracy, we will sometimes make mistakes. When we do, we’ll publish a correction or clarification as soon as we can.

We will always clearly note when the correction was added and what it was (except for very minor fixes like typos). In the case of significant errors in an email newsletter, we will also include the correction in a following edition of the newsletter.

We may also update stories as new information comes in. As with corrections, we will always clearly note when the update was added and what it was.

AI usage

Transformer is the work of experienced human journalists — everything we produce is the result of our team’s reporting and original ideas.

However, we do make use of AI tools to improve our work and enhance our productivity. We use AI tools to assist us with research, drafting, and editing. But we do not blindly publish AI-generated outputs: all work produced by AI tools goes through the same rigorous fact-checking and editing process as everything else we publish.

How we deal with sources

By default, all conversations with Transformer are on the record. This means we can quote what you say and attribute it to you.

If a source and the reporter both agree, a conversation can instead be:

On background : We can quote you, but we cannot attribute it to you. We’ll agree on an appropriate attribution with you (e.g. “a former OpenAI employee”). We will never attribute quotes from a PR person as “a source familiar”.

Off the record: We cannot quote you or use the information you’ve given us, unless we can source it separately.

These rules have to be agreed before a conversation, and we will endeavor to explain them. If in doubt, do ask. Transformer reporters are under no obligation to retroactively deem something off the record (though they may choose to, at their discretion).

Quote approval

If we talk on the record, we do not offer quote approval. Anything you tell us is fair game for us to include. However, we are happy to talk off the record, and discuss with you afterwards if there are sections/quotes you’d like to take on the record.

Review of contributions

We will sometimes go back to sources to check we have accurately reflected their statements with regards to accuracy, and to check we’ve got the technical details of something right. We will only consider factual amendments, and we will not send drafts of articles to sources quoted in our pieces.

Interview questions

We might send over questions before an interview, to allow our subjects to prepare. But we make no promises about sending over all questions.

Right of reply

When we write a piece criticising a person or company, we will always reach out in advance, put the claims to them, and offer them an opportunity to respond. We will always fairly reflect their response when relevant in our piece.

Protecting our sources

Transformer will keep sources anonymous when we believe there is good reason to do so (such as if a source fears retaliation from their employer). We will not disclose confidential sources, and our reporters take all necessary steps to ensure the security of communications.

However, no method is ever 100% guaranteed to be secure in all circumstances, and it is particularly important to never use a work device for communications you do not want your employer to become aware of.

If you do want to get in touch confidentially, one of the safer ways is Signal, from a personal device.

You can reach our team on Signal here:

Celia Ford: celia.08

Jasper Jackson: jasper.jackson.01

Shakeel Hashim: shakeel.02

Feedback

We always welcome feedback from readers, especially if we’ve made a mistake. If you would like to chat with us about anything at all, please contact Transformer’s editor, Shakeel Hashim: shakeel@transformernews.ai.