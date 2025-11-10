Transformer is hiring a senior policy reporter to help us grow into the world’s leading publication for AI decision-makers.

We’re looking for an all-star reporter to cover the full spectrum of US frontier AI policy and politics, including the White House, Congress, key states, and industry efforts to shape legislation.

You’ll break news and help readers understand the latest legislative battles — and will have lots of time to develop your contacts and dig for the hidden stories at the intersection of Silicon Valley and Washington.

The full job ad is below, and you can apply here. Applications close December 3. If you’re already an avid Transformer reader, you’re a top candidate. Any questions, email shakeel@transformernews.ai.

Senior Policy Reporter, Transformer

Compensation : $90,000 - $120,000.

Location : Washington DC area strongly preferred, but we will consider candidates on the East Coast with the ability to regularly commute to Washington DC.

Start Date : Early 2026.

Reporting to: Jasper Jackson (Managing Editor, Transformer).

Deadline: Apply here by end of day December 3 (midnight ET).

Transformer is hiring a senior policy reporter to help us grow into the world’s leading publication for AI decision-makers.

As our senior reporter on the AI policy beat, you’ll play a key role in covering the power and politics of transformative AI, helping our audience understand what’s happening and why it matters.

You’ll cover the full spectrum of US frontier AI policy and politics, including the White House, Congress, key states, and industry efforts to shape legislation.

You’ll break news and help readers understand the latest legislative battles — and will have lots of time to develop your contacts and dig for the hidden stories at the intersection of Silicon Valley and Washington.

In doing so, you’ll help advance Transformer’s mission: providing decision makers with the information and insight needed to anticipate and steer the impacts of transformative AI.

About the role

In this role, you will:

Build a deep network of sources in Washington, Silicon Valley and key states.

Break AI policy news on bills, industry lobbying and executive actions.

Produce insightful analysis helping readers understand the details of various AI policies, and the debates about them.

Spend time working on deeper investigations and features.

Contribute to our weekly newsletter, writing the top analysis section when there’s big policy news to discuss.

Help set the future vision and direction for Transformer as we continue to expand.

About Transformer

Transformer is a publication about the power and politics of transformative AI. It has quickly become essential reading for many policymakers, technologists, and journalists covering AI’s rapid evolution and potential consequences.

In our first 18 months, our work has been cited in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Times, Politico, Axios, The Verge, Vox, TechCrunch, and many others.

Our subscribers include senior officials in the US and UK governments, leaders at every major AI company, and influential voices across academia, think tanks and media organizations.

Since starting as a one-person operation in May 2024, we have grown to a three-person newsroom, complemented by a wide-range of freelance reporters. In the months and years to come, we aim to continue growing our team, becoming the definitive source of AI news for policymakers and other key decision makers.

Transformer is housed within and financially supported by Tarbell, a non-profit which supports journalism that helps society navigate the emergence of increasingly advanced AI. You can learn more about Tarbell and Tarbell’s donors here. While housed within Tarbell, Transformer maintains full editorial independence (see our ethics and standards page).

About you

You might be a particularly good fit for this role if:

You have 3+ years of experience covering a policy beat, ideally tech or AI policy.

You have a track record of building a network of trusted sources, and getting scoops for a policy-focused audience.

You’re plugged into AI policy news: you know your RAISE Act from your RISE Act, and you can clearly explain who the most important people in AI policy are.

You have some familiarity with the technical concepts underpinning AI, and the various forecasts for future AI progress.

You’re comfortable writing fast news pieces when needed, but can also take a step back to write longer features.

You are entrepreneurial. You’re excited about trying new things to help grow a publication and willing to take initiative without being asked.

You are sympathetic to Transformer’s core mission and views.

Prior experience reporting on AI policy is desirable, but not required — as long as you have an interest in the area and the ability to quickly get up to speed.

If you meet some but not all of these criteria, we encourage you to apply. We expect many strong candidates will not meet all of the criteria listed.

Compensation, Benefits, and Location

This role will pay $90,000 - $120,000, depending on experience and location.

Our benefits include:

33 days of paid holiday in total (including national holidays)

Membership to a coworking space of your choice

$2,000 annual budget for personal development and productivity.

$1,000 annual budget for equipment and office space.

Standard pension/401(k), with 5% contribution from employer.

Gold health, dental, and vision plans, with 90% of premiums paid for by Tarbell

Flexible work schedule & location (when and where you work is mostly up to you).

A supportive work environment to grow and do your best work

We have a strong preference for candidates in the Washington DC area, but will consider people elsewhere on the East Coast who are willing to regularly commute to DC. Work hours are flexible, but we expect you to be available for three hours between 9am and 1pm ET daily. We are unable to sponsor visas for this role.

We require all staff to spend one week every quarter on site, typically in London or San Francisco. Additionally, occasional travel may be required (approximately one additional week per quarter).

Tarbell is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. The emergence of increasingly advanced AI poses a risk to everyone. Grappling with this technology will require the participation of all of society and is undermined by discriminatory hiring practices which pit people against one another.

We do not discriminate against qualified employees or applicants based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, sexual preference, marital status, gender identity, gender expression, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law or local ordinance. We also consider qualified applicants with criminal histories, consistent with applicable federal, state and local law.

Application Process

Round 1: Apply here by end of day December 3, 2025 (midnight ET). In the initial application, we ask for a CV, cover letter, links to previous stories you’ve written, and a short question on AI policy.

Round 2: Successful candidates will be asked to complete a ~2-4 hour work task. We will compensate candidates $60 / hour for time spent on work tasks.

Round 3: Finalists will be invited to interview with Shakeel Hashim (Transformer’s editor) and Jasper Jackson (Transformer’s managing editor).

We hope to send out offers in late December/early January, with the successful candidate starting as soon as possible after that.