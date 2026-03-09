Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
5h

This is great! Why can't we get this kind of movement together here? I'd love to see that happen. I do think people here were paying more attention the Anthropic/OpenAI debacle and I think it has spurred some movement, but we have a long ways to go.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture