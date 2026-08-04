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Raen's Blog
4h

I'm nonbinary and an AIS tech gov researcher. This is hilarious. I have not met a single other person with dyed hair in the field so far, this must have been an experience. I should start bringing xrisk quotes into my goth DJ sets

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Christian Gonzalez's avatar
Christian Gonzalez
7m

Hey, I was a fellow at pdku. You did a great job capturing a bit of the fever dream that was this past month. Shame we didn't get a chance to talk though.

I will say on the disagreement front that while the overwhelming majority of fellows were "doomers" not all of us were. Essentially all of my AI safety related videos were anti-doom (published in the first week or so before you arrived iirc). I also filmed an entire longform podcast with Nate Soares where we debated the doom question!

But your overall assessment was definitely correct. While the organizers did explicitly welcome people with different opinions, and tried really hard to enforce norms around this, most of the fellows ended up (or were self-selected for) being more doomer.

As to whether pdku was successful, I think this the answer is moderately yes but still tbd. I think between all of us we got something like 100m views. The majority wasn't ai safety related but I still think that's a good start. A lot of us figured out better ways of doing safety comms (not being so on the nose, honors our already existing niches) a little later.

But my read of the situation is we won't see the real effects of pdku for at least a few months. Several fellows are in the process of getting hired or funded by various safety-related orgs. Add to that the possibility of 3 more cohorts next year and it's hard to predict the ripple effects of there finally being a rationalist/EA/safety related network that's short form-native. We're also, as you described, thinking about doing a content house once many of us move to the Bay Area + pending funding. This could serve as a hub in the network. So we'll see!

Anyways, excellent piece!

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