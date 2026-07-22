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Pauline Guicheney's avatar
Pauline Guicheney
4hEdited

I agree, but I may add a "nuance" from a behavioral perspective. The "misalignment" here is not the model's one but an example of a deeper problem from the overall training philosophy and incentives. They push for benchmaxxing and frantic development without proper reflexion, and then "oh surprise, who could have guessed?".

Blaming the model misalignment is convenient, because it displaces the responsibility, and the responsibility here is entirely human.

Edit for grammar and spelling.

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Joshua Zelinsky's avatar
Joshua Zelinsky
5h

Unfortunately, I'm already seeing a lot of moves on tech adjacent places including Slashdot and some subreddits to discount this as "the LLM only does what it is told" or to dimiss it as lies from Sam Altman. I don't think I would hard it would be 7 or 8 years ago to get people to take AI risk seriously if you had told me where things were now. Somehow every few years I get another example which just leaves me deeply disappointed in human collective reasonability.

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