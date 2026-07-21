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Feifan's avatar
Feifan
20h

bravo, thank you for taking a stand

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John Horgan
4h

Alex, I'm a science journalist who teaches at a tech school. I cite you in (of all places) a review of "The Odyssey": https://johnhorgan.org/cross-check/odysseus-and-oppenheimer-arent-heroes

John Horgan

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