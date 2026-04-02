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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
3d

I guess there's a silver lining in every horrible situation.

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CMar's avatar
CMar
3dEdited

Sounds good to me. I’ll lose money on my AI investments, but I’d rather lose my hedge against AI-induced unemployment than lose my job to AI.

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