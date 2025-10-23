GCHQ’s headquarters in Cheltenham. Credit: GCHQ

The former chief AI officer at UK intelligence agency GCHQ has taken over as interim director of the UK’s AI Security Institute, Transformer has learned. Adam Beaumont joined last month, replacing Oliver Ilott.

After Transformer enquired about the appointment, AISI confirmed Beaumont’s new role — which appears to cement AISI’s focus on national security, and will likely strengthen its partnerships with UK intelligence agencies.

In a statement shared with Transformer, Beaumont said his “focus is to help the Institute become a lasting authority on AI security: one that anticipates emerging threats, informs responsible action, and helps the UK and its partners navigate AI’s challenges safely and securely for decades to come.”

“We don’t yet know exactly what AI will look like in 10, 20 or 30 years. We have to acknowledge that uncertainty, resist false certainty, and build the evidence base that lets government act with proportion and confidence.”

Beaumont, like many who have worked in intelligence, has little online presence — but his LinkedIn page notes that he has been in government roles since 2007. In August, he started as a policy fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Science and Policy.

AISI told Transformer that his career includes “leading a cutting-edge AI research lab, forging public-private partnerships to tackle key security challenges, crisis leadership, and advising on security and defence policy in both Whitehall and Washington.”

He will replace Oliver Ilott, AISI’s founding director, who was recently promoted to interim director general for AI at the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the department which houses AISI.

Beaumont joins at a transitional time for AISI. In August Jade Leung, chief technology officer of the institute, was appointed as the prime minister’s AI adviser — meaning AISI is no longer her sole focus. A recent government reshuffle, meanwhile, changed leadership of DSIT: Liz Kendall replaced Peter Kyle as secretary of state, while Kanishka Narayan joined as minister responsible for AISI.

Beaumont will have to help AISI navigate a delicate US-UK relationship. Last month, the two countries committed to “advancing the partnership” between AISI and the US Center for AI Standards and Innovation, its American counterpart, noting that this would include “working towards best practices in metrology and standards development for AI models, improving understanding of the most advanced model capabilities, and exchanging talent between the Institutes.”

