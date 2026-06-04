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Inside The Black Box
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McMorrow invoking Leading the Future before they've entered her race is telling. The $4M they spent against Bores in New York has turned PAC opposition into a preemptive campaign issue — candidates are now running against the possibility of AI industry spending before it materializes. That construction worker in Antrim County asking whether what he's building will surveil him captures voter anxiety that no current federal policy addresses.

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