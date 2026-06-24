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Tzu Kit Chan's avatar
Tzu Kit Chan
1d

to the folks who gave so much (in so many ways) for Bores’ campaign: feel so proud of yourselves 🫡 - don’t lose heart, there’ll be more battles to be won! 🪖

friendbanking volunteers, communicators, mobilizing organizers, donors 🫶 etc!

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Nicholas Dolinger's avatar
Nicholas Dolinger
1d

Maybe he would have more credibility on these issues if he wasn’t taking millions from Anthropic. It’s hard to view him as anything but a subversive element given his ties to that company and his comments that open the door to a supposedly benign, well-regulated AI future.

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