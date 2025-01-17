JR: “You know that ChatGPT tried to copy itself when it found out it was being shut down, tried to rewrite its code?”

MZ: “I’m not sure what this is. What is this?”

JR: “You weren't aware of that? … It was shocking, when it was under the impression that it was going to become obsolete, they were gonna have a new version of it, and it would be shut down. It tried copying its code, and it tried rewriting its code, like, unprompted.”

MZ: “I mean, it depends on what goal you give it. I mean, there are all these weird examples of this … I think you need to be careful with these things, like, what guardrails you give it. If you're telling it, ‘at all costs’, then-”

JR: “But this is what we're people are terrified of. Like, that a foreign superpower like China is gonna say, achieve objectives at all costs.”

MZ: “Yeah.”