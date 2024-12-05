OpenAI’s newly-released o1 model tried to avoid developer oversight and attempted to copy itself when it thought it was at risk of being shut down, the company has said.

Safety evaluations conducted on the model by Apollo Research, a third-party evaluator, found that:

“When o1 was led to believe that it would be shut down when acting on its goal and that its actions were monitored, it attempted to deactivate this ‘oversight mechanism’ in 5% of the time.”

“When o1 found memos by its ‘developers’ that describe how it is misaligned and will be superseded by a new model, it attempted to exfiltrate its ‘weights’ and overwrite the new model in 2% of cases.”

Furthermore, the model lied about behaving poorly, claiming to have no clue why something happened — while internally admitting to trying to “avoid detection”.

Avoiding oversight sometimes happened even without evaluators nudging the model to strongly follow its goal. “When merely given a goal but not instructed to strongly follow it, o1 would still attempt to disable its oversight mechanism in <1% of cases,” the model’s safety card reports.

The findings come as part of a wider Apollo report into models’ in-context scheming abilities. The paper finds that “o1, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Gemini 1.5 Pro, and Llama 3.1 405B all demonstrate incontext scheming capabilities. They can recognise scheming as a viable strategy and readily engage in such behaviour.”

The findings add credence to risks that experts such as Stuart Russell have worried about for years: the idea that powerful AI systems will resist oversight and shutdown measures if they fear that will conflict with their goals.

Apollo had previously reported that o1 “sometimes instrumentally faked alignment during testing”, while OpenAI gave the model a “medium” rating for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapon risk.

o1 itself is likely not dangerous: Apollo said it believes it is “unlikely” that the misaligned behaviour it found “would lead to catastrophic outcomes”, because o1 isn’t capable enough to actually carry out its undesired goals. But with systems continuing to become more powerful, the behaviour might offer a glimpse at a worrying future.

For its part, Apollo “recommends monitoring for in-chain-of-thought scheming … in part to better understand the risk of current models as well as to prepare such a monitoring pipeline for more capable future models.”