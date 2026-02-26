Transformer

Crooked Farmz
8h

This was really informative, well-researched, and well-written. Thank you.

Jennifer Keith
8h

Never underestimate humans' desire for self-destruction. We're the dumbest species because we'd rather come up with an infinity number of workarounds than simply shut it down. We are 85 seconds to midnight on the doomsday clock. That tells you all you need to know.

