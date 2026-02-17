Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Oakley's avatar
John Oakley
3h

I agree with Lord Hunt that we must have a moratorium on the development of all future AI features. Otherwise, we will find ourselves in a world beyond our present chaos, a world that doesn't even understand the technology we already use, but writ large. How can we propagate systems like Horizon, CoOp, and Jaguar Land Rover across systems that we should understand how they work, without developing guardrails to avoid catastrophic runaway?

And those guardrails should have the tools to make as well as practices and procedures to examine and test them.

I've been working on AI since the first commercial iteration ( which we called Expert Systems) in the '70s, and we in the AI world have been warning that this would happen.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture