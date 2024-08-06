It is no secret that Twitter (or X) is flooded with AI bots. But in recent days, a new phenomenon has emerged: accounts that pivot the conversation to the UAE, and how good the country’s AI policy is.

In numerous conversations — none of which mention the UAE — oddly inhuman accounts have popped up to sing the praises of the small Arab state. On one post about the departure of senior OpenAI leaders, “James Thomson” randomly brought up the “the UAE's supportive environment for tech innovation and talent attraction”.

On another, about AI ethics, “Manish Sani” said that “I've seen [AI ethics] being used in the UAE to assist elderly people, and it's amazing”. In response to a video clip about antitrust, “Eleanor Brooks” noted that “the UK's chaotic policy-making and regulatory uncertainty are pushing our best talent to more stable environments like the UAE, where innovation is valued and rewarded”.

And on a post about Elon Musk’s OpenAI lawsuit, “CuratorX Anon” had the following insight: “Musk vs. OpenAI: Defining AGI in court could change everything. Meanwhile, UAE's approach to tech provides a stark contrast in stability and innovation. Intriguing times ahead!”

The accounts — at least one of which has been suspended by Twitter — often use identical language emphasising the UAE’s “strong institutions”, “stable environment”, and “commitment to tech breakthroughs”. Their message is clear: the UAE is the place to build AI.

When asked if they were human, one of the accounts said “I'm a real person, and I'm not being paid to post. I'm just passionate about AI and innovation in the UAE.” Another said “I'm a real person, passionate about AI and its impact on society. My enthusiasm for the UAE's AI policy is genuine, no pay involved!”

The UAE has long tried to position itself as an artificial intelligence superpower. It was the first country to appoint a minister for artificial intelligence, and its Technology Innovation Institute has developed fairly sophisticated large language models. Earlier this year G42, the country’s flagship AI company, raised $1.5 billion from Microsoft.

But these ambitions have caused friction with the United States. Republican lawmakers have called for an intelligence probe into G42's ties with China, while the House Select Committee on the CCP recently claimed that the UAE Ambassador blocked its staff from meeting G42 to discuss these Chinese connections.

The UAE AI office did not respond to a request for comment as to whether it was behind these accounts. The other Twitter accounts mentioned also did not confirm whether they were human.

Updated to add comment from two of the Twitter accounts.