Gaurav Yadav
4d

I appreciate the concerns raised here, and the push for greater transparency is understandable. But I can’t help feeling a bit frustrated. By now, saying “we need transparency” is becoming something of a mantra.

We all want the upsides of transparency: accountability, scrutiny, early warning, without the downsides like leaking sensitive information across labs or to adversarial states. But hitting that goldilocks is hard. It’s only going to get harder as we see more soft nationalisation and geopolitical entrenchment.

We need practical mechanisms to create transparency. How do you safely share capability evaluations across labs? What kind of third-party audit frameworks actually work under NDAs or security constraints? Can governments mandate structured disclosure without driving models underground?

This piece does gesture at some of that, but I’d love to see the discourse shift even more toward implementable, scalable mechanisms.

