In the meantime, one tentative thought: given the uproar it’s sparked and the new coalitions it’s helped build, I wonder if lawmakers may ultimately come to regret having proposed the moratorium in the first place.

We’ll know more about the provision’s chances soon — Sen. Ted Cruz said the proposal will be sent to the Senate parliamentarian next week.

Also this week, 260 state lawmakers — half of them Republican — urged Congress to remove the moratorium provision.

Warren, meanwhile, said she’s “calling foul” on the bill, and Sen. Ed Markey said it would be “devastating for our country”.

She’s not the only unhappy Republican: Sen. Josh Hawley said the provision “better be out”. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has also criticized the moratorium.

“Forcing eminent domain on people’s private properties to link the future Skynet is not very Republican.”

MTG didn’t pull any punches: “I’m not voting for the development of Skynet and the rise of the machines by destroying federalism for 10 years by taking away state rights to regulate and make laws on all AI,” she said .

This week saw an outpouring of opposition for the provision, uniting folks as diverse as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green and Sen. Elizabeth Warren .

But even if it is compliant, that might not be enough to get the moratorium passed.

“Is that a drafting error? Are Republicans hiding the ball after public pushback? Who knows,” Sen. Markey wrote .

UPDATE: Weil has drawn my attention to Sen. Ed Markey, who spotted that the revised bill still contains the original moratorium text (in addition to new text that ties the moratorium to BEAD funding).

“The case against Byrd rule compliance is not a slam dunk like it is for the House version of the moratorium, but I still think this version is likely to be ruled extraneous by the parliamentarian,” he added.

But is it? “I still think it’s pretty clear that the revised version is trying to coerce states into following the moratorium and that the new appropriation is a fig leaf to try to get by the Byrd rule,” Gabriel Weil , a law professor who’s been closely tracking the proposed moratorium, told Transformer.

The hope seems to be that by tying the moratorium to increased BEAD funding, the provision is now Byrd compliant.

Under the new text, if states want to get funding under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, they have to comply with the moratorium.

Amid concerns the provision falls foul of the Byrd rule , the committee rewrote it to tie the moratorium to broadband funding.

While all eyes were on the Trump-Elon feud yesterday, the Senate Commerce Committee was quietly crafting a new approach to pass a ten year moratorium on state AI regulation .

See also Dean Ball’s thoughtful criticism of the piece.

“Getting AI to do what we ask—including something as basic as shutting down—remains an unsolved R&D problem. The frontier is wide open for whoever moves more quickly. The US needs its best researchers and entrepreneurs working on this goal, equipped with extensive resources and urgency.”

Judd Rosenblatt wrote about AI models evading shutdown for the WSJ:

“The political energy is too high to dissipate, but lacks viable policy solutions to gather around.”

Anton Leicht has a good essay on the politics of AI job loss:

“The CEO of Anthropic (a powerful AI company) predicts that AI could wipe out HALF of entry-level white collar jobs in the next 5 years. We must demand that increased worker productivity from AI benefits working people, not just wealthy stockholders on Wall St. AI IS A BIG DEAL.”

Also: “Once you get to the post-AGI stage of radical abundance, new economic theories are required. I’m not sure why economists are not working harder on this.”

Wired: “Do you have an internal candidate for something that could be a comparable breakthrough to transformers—that could amount to another big jump in performance?” DH: “Yeah, we have three or four promising ideas that could mature into as big a leap as that.”

“In the next five to 10 years, there’s maybe a 50 percent chance that we'll have what we define as AGI.”

“The long history of technology innovation shows that adoption depends in part on public trust and confidence. When people do not trust emerging technologies, it slows adoption and fuels calls for greater oversight and regulation … Political figures who dismiss technology concerns risk losing credibility, and public backlash tends to prompt corrective measures.”

Brookings’ Darrell West has some good points about AI policy:

As part of the OpenAI-NYT lawsuit , a court ordered OpenAI to preserve all ChatGPT logs, including deleted chats. Cue outcry from everyone, including OpenAI.

The UN released a report for the Council of Presidents of the UN General Assembly, about “governance of the transition to AGI”.

The House of Lords defied the Commons again this week.

Politico has a big piece on how the Data (Use and Access Bill) and AI copyright concerns have become a huge headache for the British government .

Big Tech companies have stepped up their lobbying efforts to water down the bill, arguing that the Code of Practice should be “as simple as possible”.

EU lawmakers are meeting today to discuss concerns about the AI Act .

Apple and Alibaba's partnership to launch Apple Intelligence in China has reportedly been stalled by the Cyberspace Administration of China , amid US-China trade tensions.

The California Senate approved Scott Wiener’s new AI whistleblower bill. It’s now with the Assembly.

The Texas legislature sent the Responsible AI Governance Act to Gov. Greg Abbott .

As Garrison Lovely notes , loss of control risks are noticeably not mentioned.

“In conducting these evaluations, CAISI will focus on demonstrable risks, such as cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical weapons,” the announcement says.

The rebranded org will do much of the same work, including “unclassified evaluations of AI capabilities that may pose risks to national security”.

The US AI Safety Institute will become the Center for AI Standards and Innovation .

The Washington AI Network held a gala this week, at which Sens. Todd Young , Jay Obernolte , and Ted Lieu received honors.

Eric Schmidt held an “AI+ Expo for National Competitiveness” in DC this week. It sounds like it was very defence focused.

The Center for AI Policy shut down due to lack of funding.

The Alliance for Secure AI , a new AI safety advocacy organization, officially launched .

The non-profit coalition opposing OpenAI’s conversion is due to meet with OpenAI’s advisory commission next week.

The Software and Information Industry Association urged New York lawmakers to withdraw the RAISE Act .

Jensen Huang , meanwhile, has reportedly made “far more visits” to Mar-a-Lago than have been publicly reported.

Politico has a piece on how Anthropic and OpenAI have scaled up their lobbying efforts in DC.

Anthropic took the fight public this week, with Dario Amodei writing an NYT op-ed criticizing the proposed state regulation moratorium.

Ben Buchanan , who worked on AI policy and export controls in the Biden White House, is reportedly now advising Anthropic.

The White House is reportedly annoyed with Anthropic for lobbying against its policies, including the moratorium provision and the UAE AI deal .

Brookfield Asset Management plans to invest $9.9b to build an AI data center in Sweden .

Senior Thrive Capital people reportedly made a recent visit to China to meet with AI companies and funds.

The latest version of DeepSeek might have been trained on outputs from Gemini .

Samsung is reportedly nearing a deal to invest in Perplexity .

It’s also reportedly developed software for humanoid delivery robots that could eventually replace human delivery workers.

Amazon has formed a new agentic AI team to develop a framework for robotics operations.

Apple has reportedly developed a 150B parameter model which “approaches the quality of recent ChatGPT rollouts”.

Meta signed a 20-year deal with Constellation Energy for 1,121 MW of nuclear power from an Illinois facility.

GitHub Copilot reportedly generated over $500m in revenue last year.

When asked about it, an Anthropic exec cited the Windsurf-OpenAI acquisition rumors as an explanation for the decision.

Also, Codex now has internet access, though it's off by default due to "complex tradeoffs" and risks. It’s now available on the ChatGPT Plus plan.

ChatGPT can now connect to cloud storage services and take meeting notes.

Anthropic launched Claude Gov , an AI service with looser guardrails for US defense and intelligence agencies.

Anthropic's annualized revenue reportedly tripled to $3b in just five months.

OpenAI and DeepMind engineers are much more likely to leave for Anthropic than vice versa, a new analysis found.

Ian Krietzberg is joining Puck News to launch a new AI newsletter.

Hayden Field is now The Verge’s senior AI reporter.

Josué Estrada is the new chief operating officer at the Center for AI Safety .

It’s launching with $30m from Eric Schmidt , Jaan Tallinn , Open Philanthropy , and others. (Open Philanthropy is also Transformer’s primary funder.)

Yoshua Bengio set up a new non-profit, LawZero . It’s dedicated to making “Scientist AI”, which Bengio hopes will prove safer than agentic systems — and can monitor dangerous agents.

Wired has a piece on the dangers of AI-assisted hacking.

OpenAI said it disrupted 10 influence operations that were using its tools in the last three months, including four linked to China.

Epoch AI launched a new database and map of over 500 AI supercomputers.

A new paper by Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh examined how the US-China “AI race” narrative is a) false and b) “used to justify reduced regulatory oversight”.

Dwarkesh Patel argued that continual learning is a major bottleneck for AI progress, leading him to have longer AGI timelines than some of his podcast guests.

New research from Apollo found that LLMs “often know when they are being evaluated.”

A new paper found that language models can predict AI research idea success better than human experts.

OpenAI’s Joanne Jang outlined the company’s approach to human-AI relationships and AI consciousness.

The Washington Post has a piece on how efforts to make chatbots please users are in fact making them give harmful advice to people (such as encouraging a recovering meth addict to take meth).

Major record labels are reportedly in talks with Udio and Suno to license their music and settle copyright lawsuits.

Reddit sued Anthropic for using its data without a licensing agreement.

Rest of World has an interesting piece on the migrant workers who power Taiwan’s chip-manufacturing industry, and the often unscrupulous brokers who represent them.

China unveiled an AI system for nuclear warhead verification.