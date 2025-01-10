“I think the previous board was genuine in their level of conviction and concern about AGI going wrong. There’s a thing that one of those board members said to the team here during that weekend that people kind of make fun of her for, 13 which is it could be consistent with the mission of the nonprofit board to destroy the company. And I view that—that’s what courage of convictions actually looks like. I think she meant that genuinely. And although I totally disagree with all specific conclusions and actions, I respect conviction like that, and I think the old board was acting out of misplaced but genuine conviction in what they believed was right. And maybe also that, like, AGI was right around the corner and we weren’t being responsible with it. So I can hold respect for that while totally disagreeing with the details of everything else.”