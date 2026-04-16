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Kathryn Hasty's avatar
Kathryn Hasty
3h

This article is spot on. There’s no shame in seeking therapy. I’ve seen several therapist in my lifetime, not because I have some serious mental health issues, I just believe in taking responsibility for my own thoughts and mind. There should be no shame ever in seeking therapy. But not a damn one has ever really helped me. For me, they’ve been a waste of money and time. That’s another thing that needs to be addressed, some people simply can’t afford therapy. Not being able to say I’m so discouraged about some of the things going on in the world that I just feel like what’s the point. And perhaps the next thing you know you’re being reported as suicidal?! Why do you go to therapy? Because you have those thoughts! You need to work through them. Not be reported. Personally AI has helped me through having to put my cat to sleep, to handling a break up that was really painful, death of a loved one, to deciding if I’m in the right career. And I’ve gotten the best concrete, life-changing advice through AI. It’s a fabulous tool from deciding something so simple as what you want to paint your bedroom walls to grappling with the thought do I really wanna live in this world that can be so unjust and cruel. Just because you have those feelings or thoughts doesn’t mean you’re gonna go out and commit suicide, but you ought to be able to express them without fear, judgment or being reported for “your own good.” It would be a real shame if they start regulating this aspect of AI. I’m sure there are plenty of people who have gone to “real” therapy and still committed suicide. Suicide is a serious problem. I’m not saying that. But if you don’t feel like you can even discuss those thoughts, which I would bet 99% of the people in this world have had at one point or another, at least you had an outlet where you could say anything that came to mind, knowing that there wasn’t a human being on the other end that may put their own personal values, opinions and ideologies on your thoughts, and report you. At least for now, with AI you can feel free to express yourself in anyway you choose, without fear or censoring yourself.

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Jennifer Keith's avatar
Jennifer Keith
4h

You're supporting this? Oh my god. I'm OUT.

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