We’re very excited to announce our first live event — a conversation with two of the most important people in UK AI policy, in collaboration with TxP, the excellent community focused on emerging talent in tech and policy.

We’ll be joined by Kanishka Narayan MP, the UK’s Minister for AI and Online Safety (who we recently profiled), and Henry de Zoete, who played a major role in setting up the UK’s AI Security Institute as Rishi Sunak’s adviser on AI.

We’ll be discussing “Scaling AI State Capacity”: how the UK can best build the capability of AI talent in government.

The event will be hosted at ElevenLabs in Central London on December 2. You can see full details and sign up here — the first 25 people are guaranteed a place, with a waitlist system in place beyond that.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Sign up now