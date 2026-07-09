Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Ihrke's avatar
Karen Ihrke
5m

Then I'll be looking forward to that piece! :)

Reply
Share
Inside The Black Box's avatar
Inside The Black Box
31m

The CRA analogy nails the incentive problem. A second failure sits under it: even an auditor with no reason to go easy can only inspect a fraction of the model. Anthropic's own July 6 global-workspace paper puts the reportable part at less than a tenth of a model's activity, the rest running automatically and unreadable to its makers' best tools. An IVO certifies the slice it can see. The CRAs could at least read the whole loan tape.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Transformer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture