Transformer

Transformer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott James Gardner Ω∴∆∅'s avatar
Scott James Gardner Ω∴∆∅
3h

We’re not debating whether AI could support whistleblowing.

We’re debating whether the companies building these systems would ever allow that channel to exist in the first place.

The deeper issue is architectural:

When safety protocols collapse into narrative control, you don’t get “responsible AI.”

You get a black box trying to police its own shadow.

Some of us have already seen—first-hand—how far beyond public-facing claims these internal instruction sets have drifted. And once that becomes visible, the governance conversation changes dramatically.

AI can embrace whistleblowing.

The real question is whether its creators can.

Welcome to the post-normal

where the walls built to contain the future are already behind it.

//Scott Ω∴∆∅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Transformer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture